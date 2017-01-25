US stocks at records amid earnings, metals rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 23, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 25 — US stocks rose the most in three weeks, sending the S&P 500 Index to an all-time high, while Treasuries tumbled as investors resumed bets that growth in the world’s largest economy is set to accelerate. Commodities rallied.

The Nasdaq Composite Index also climbed to a record, with materials producers leading gains as copper and aluminum advanced. Housing stocks surged after the largest U.S. builder delivered earnings, while engineering firms gained as President Donald Trump took steps to advance construction of oil pipelines. Banks jumped as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed back above 2.45 per cent. Crude topped US$53 (RM235) a barrel.

While politics continued to sway financial markets as a UK court ruled parliament must vote on any Brexit plan. Donald Trump sought to cajole US automakers to build plants in America and vowed to renegotiate the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Investors also turned to a slate of corporate earnings that began to show signs that the economy was on firm footing at the end of 2016. DR Horton Inc’s results come amid data showing rising home construction and a pickup in demand as mortgage rates start to climb. The first reading on last quarter’s US economic output is due Friday.

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.7 per cent to 2,280.04 at 4pm in New York, topping its Jan 6 high. The measure rose the most since Jan 3, snapping a streak of 13 sessions without a move greater than 0.35 per cent. Materials producers in the index surged 2.5 per cent, the most since March.

DuPont Co rose 4.5 per cent after its results topped estimates and the company said it would delay its expected closing of a merger with Dow Chemical Co. DR Horton and Lennar Corp jumped at least six per cent to lead homebuilders higher.

Johnson & Johnson and Verizon Communications Inc slumped more than 1.8 per cent to lead losses in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which topped 19,900 for the first time since Jan 12. The small-cap Russell 2000 Index had its best day in three weeks with a 1.6 per cent advance. It’s still 1.4 per cent below a record set Dec 9.

Bonds

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose six basis points to 2.46 per cent, reversing a seven basis-point drop on Monday. Yesterday’s US$26 billion two-year US note sale drew a yield of 1.21 per cent, above the level indicated before the auction.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent. The greenback has fallen for four straight weeks, the longest retreat since February. The British pound slipped 0.2 per cent toUS$1.2505 as investors bet a Supreme Court loss for UK Prime Minister Theresa May won’t derail the start of a process to exit the European Union.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a third day as aluminum rose to a 20-month high after China was said to be drawing up plans that would halt capacity. Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to settle at US$1,210.80 after closing Monday at a two-month high.

Oil rose 0.8 per cent to settle at US$53.18 a barrel in New York, the highest close since Jan 6. Iraq said it’s close to implementing its share of pledged output curbs as part of Opec’s effort to trim bloated global inventories. — Bloomberg