US Senate passes tax overhaul, teeing up Trump victory (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 — The US Senate narrowly approved a sweeping tax overhaul today, bringing President Donald Trump to the brink of his first major legislative victory nearly a year after he took office.

The Republican legislation passed along strict party lines, 51 votes to 48, with all Democrats united in opposition.

Hours before the overnight Senate vote, Trump’s US$1.5 trillion (RM6.11 trillion) tax revamp cleared the House of Representatives — but a last-minute snag will force the lower chamber to vote on the package once again today, after a parliamentarian stripped out three provisions found to be in violation of Senate rules. — AFP

US Vice President Mike Pence walks outside the House of Representatives at the US Capitol in Washington, December 19, 2017. — Reuters pic