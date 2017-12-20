Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

US regulator suspends trading of popular bitcoin-linked stock

Wednesday December 20, 2017
09:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

City march on but Guardiola rules out four trophiesCity march on but Guardiola rules out four trophies

How some foreigners in Sarawak gain citizenship illegallyHow some foreigners in Sarawak gain citizenship illegally

The Edit: Facebook’s German marketing driveThe Edit: Facebook’s German marketing drive

The Edit: Slovenia sees strong tourism growthThe Edit: Slovenia sees strong tourism growth

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A picture shows a Bitcoin ATM in the first Italian Bitcoin crypto currency shop 'Bitcoin Compro Euro' (meaning I Buy Euro), on December 11, 2017 in Rovereto, northern Italy. — AFP picA picture shows a Bitcoin ATM in the first Italian Bitcoin crypto currency shop 'Bitcoin Compro Euro' (meaning I Buy Euro), on December 11, 2017 in Rovereto, northern Italy. — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 20 — The US Securities Exchange Commission yesterday suspended trading of a popular bitcoin related stock that has soared in recent weeks, citing concerns about market manipulation.

The Crypto Company’s share price had risen an eye-watering 1,700 per cent, from US$3.30 to US$575 (RM13.45 to RM2,344.28) between the end of September and Monday evening before the SEC intervened to halt trades until January 4.

A statement cited “concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace about, among other things, the compensation paid for promotion of the company, and statements in Commission filings about the plans of the company’s insiders to sell their shares of The Crypto Company’s common stock.

“Questions have also arisen concerning potentially manipulative transactions in the company’s stock in November 2017,” it added.

The firm describes itself as a service to provide institutions and individuals “direct exposure to the growth of global blockchain developments.”

Blockain is the technology behind the cryptocurrency bitcoin. It is a digital ledger stored across a network of computers without the need for a central authority, a mechanism which protects it from tampering. All transactions are listed publicly.

Bitcoin is currently highly speculative on the market and its price has risen in the space of a few months from a few hundred dollars to around US$17,800 currently. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline