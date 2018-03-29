US Q4 growth revised up to 2.9pc, consumer spending surges

Clusters of newly built multi-unit town homes and apartments are shown in San Marcos, California January 19, 2016. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, March 29 — US economic growth slowed less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter as the biggest gain in consumer spending in three years partially offset the drag from a jump in imports.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.9 per cent annual rate in the final three months of 2017, instead of the previously reported 2.5 per cent, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate for the quarter yesterday. That was a slight moderation from the third quarter's brisk 3.2 per cent pace.

The upward revision to the fourth-quarter growth estimate also reflected less inventory reduction than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that fourth-quarter GDP growth would be revised up to a 2.7 per cent rate.

There are signs that economic activity slowed further in the first quarter, with retail sales falling in February for a third straight month. Housing data have been generally weak and the trade deficit hit a more than nine-year high in January.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently forecasting the economy growing at a 1.8 per cent rate in the January-March period. First-quarter GDP growth tends to be weak because of a seasonal quirk.

Still, analysts believe the economy will hit the Trump administration's 3 percent annual growth target this year, driven by the US$1.5 trillion (RM5.8 trillion) tax cut package and an increase in government spending.

That could keep the door open to slightly more aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year. The U.S. central bank raised rates last week and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018. The Fed also lifted its economic growth projections for this year and 2019.

“Tax cuts and stronger government spending will boost average GDP growth to 2.9 per cent in 2018,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “We forecast this environment will lead the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year.”

There are worries the Trump administration's adoption of protectionist trade measures could sour business sentiment and hurt spending on capital goods.

President Donald Trump last week signed a memorandum targeting up to US$60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs over what his administration says is misappropriation of U.S. intellectual property. Trump also has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The economy grew 2.3 per cent in 2017, an acceleration from the 1.5 per cent logged in 2016.

US financial markets were little moved by yesterday's data. Stocks on Wall Street were trading mostly higher, while prices of US Treasuries edged up. The US dollar firmed against a basket of currencies, pushing further away from a five-week low in the prior session.

Slow income growth

The government also reported yesterday that after-tax corporate profits increased at a 1.7 per cent rate in the fourth quarter after rising at a 5.7 per cent pace in the third quarter.

As a result, an alternate measure of growth, gross domestic income, rose at a 0.9 per cent rate in the October-December period. GDI expanded at a 2.4 per cent rate in the third quarter.

The average of GDP and GDI, also referred to as gross domestic output and considered a better measure of economic activity, increased at a 1.9 per cent rate in the fourth quarter. That followed a 2.8 per cent rate of growth in the prior period.

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, was revised up to a 4.0 per cent rate in the fourth quarter from the 3.8 per cent pace reported last month. That was the quickest pace since the fourth quarter of 2014 and followed a 2.2 per cent rate of growth in the July-September period.

Imports grew at an upwardly revised 14.1 per cent pace instead of the previously reported 14.0 per cent rate. That was the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2010 and overshadowed a rise in exports driven by weakness in the US dollar.

The resulting trade deficit sliced off 1.16 percentage points from GDP growth last quarter, the most in a year, after adding 0.36 percentage point in the third quarter. Trade will likely remain a drag on GDP growth in the first quarter.

A separate report from the Commerce Department yesterday showed the goods trade deficit rose 0.1 per cent in February as an increase in imports slightly outpaced a jump in exports.

“The drag (from trade) looks less meaningful than we had previously anticipated, likely coming in around a half percentage point,” said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

While robust consumer spending curbed the accumulation of inventories, the slowdown in inventory investment was not as steep as previously reported.

Inventory investment rose at a rate of US$15.6 billion in the fourth quarter instead of the previously reported $8.0 billion pace. Inventories subtracted 0.53 percentage point from GDP growth after adding 0.79 percentage point in the prior period.

Inventories could contribute to growth in the first quarter. The Commerce Department reported yesterday that both wholesale and retail inventories increased solidly in February.

There were modest downward revisions to business and residential construction spending growth estimates in the fourth quarter. Growth in government spending was raised slightly. — Reuters