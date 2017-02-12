US moves to grab Russia’s crown as world’s top wheat supplier

File picture shows a combine driving over stalks of soft red winter wheat during the harvest on a farm in Dixon, Illinois, July 16, 2013. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Feb 12 — Just a year after Russia won the title of the world’s largest wheat supplier, it’s already in danger of losing it.

The US Department of Agriculture has cut its forecast for Russian wheat exports this season for a second time, to 28.5 million metric tons. That’s closing the gap to the 27.5 million tons of shipments now expected from the US, which had its estimate raised by 5.8 per cent.

With the rouble strengthening to the highest since mid-2015 and currencies slumping in the biggest buyers of Russian wheat — Egypt and Turkey — that’s adding to the cost of imports. Russia surpassed the US for the first time in the 2015-16 season, after the devaluation of the rouble and a record crop boosted exports.

There’s “a real chance for the US to come out on top” this year, Charles Clack, an analyst at Rabobank International in London, said by e-mail.

The USDA cut its forecast for Russian shipments due to slower-than-expected exports, it said in a report. Russia had exported about 60 per cent of the expected total by early February, compared with 80 per cent achieved by fellow Black Sea grower Ukraine.

The current predictions, which are for the season ending in June, represent a 12 per cent increase in Russian shipments compared with last year and a 26 per cent gain from the US. — Bloomberg