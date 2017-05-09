US, European stocks touch record highs as calm backs risk rally

Investor sentiment has been bolstered by historically low US stock market volatility, last weekend’s French presidential election result and solid corporate earnings. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, May 9 — Wall Street opened higher today, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching all-time intraday peaks, as US equities tracked European stocks and global bond yields.

The S&P 500 opened at an all-time record 2,401 points and the VIX index of implied volatility — known as the Wall Street “fear gauge” — fell to 9.56 points, the lowest since late 2006.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.04 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 21,033.32, the S&P 500 gained 3.16 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,402.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.47 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 6,127.13.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares rose to a near-two year high of 1,556.3 points, Germany’s DAX hit a record high, and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.6 per cent.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to its highest in five weeks before a US$24 billion (RM104.3 billion) auction of a three-year government debt. German yields rose by 1-2 basis points and the 10-year British gilt yield rose around 4 basis points.

“It’s calm sailing today for stock markets,” ETX Capital senior markets analyst, Neil Wilson, said.

Victory for business-friendly centrist Emmanuel Macron in France and earnings were also supportive for equities, he said, adding: “So far, there is precious little to halt the rotation from bonds to stocks.”

The positive sentiment and rising US Treasury yields also boosted the dollar.

The dollar index rose 0.45 per cent, with the euro down 0.28 per cent to US$1.0891.

In commodities, oil market sentiment swung between optimism over statements from major oil-producing countries that supply cuts could be extended into 2018 and lingering concerns over slowing demand and a rise in US crude output.

Copper bounced from the four-month low touched yesterday after data showed a sharp drop on imports into China, the world’s biggest consumer. London copper rose 0.5 per cent to US$5,515 a tonne today, after falling to as low as US$5,462.50 yesterday.

Gold prices touched a nearly eight-week low today, indicating a shift in investor preference for riskier assets.

Spot gold dropped 0.7 per cent to US$1,217.38 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.79 per cent to US$1,217.40 an ounce.

Copper rose 0.78 per cent to US$5,529.00 a tonne.

Asian stocks did not perform as well, with China’s seventh consecutive decline — the longest losing streak for four years — weighing on the region more broadly. — Reuters