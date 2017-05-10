US dollar, yields rise; stocks slip from record highs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 10 — A fall in oil prices knocked Wall Street stocks down a peg after touching record highs yesterday with European equities and global bond yields rising on bolstered investor sentiment thanks to historically low US equity volatility, the French presidential election result and solid corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time intraday peaks in early trading and the VIX index of implied volatility — known as the Wall Street “fear gauge” — fell to 9.56, the lowest since late 2006.

While the market appeared buoyant, analysts urged caution against investor complacency, especially after the market’s strong run since Donald Trump’s election as US president.

“In the short term, investors can enjoy this run, but they should start to hedge their positions and look for safety,” said Christian Magoon, chief executive at Amplify ETFs in Chicago, Illinois.

“Given world events, common sense would say there should be at least average volatility in daily price movement on the S&P 500. The index seems to be very lethargic.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.5 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 20,975.78, the S&P 500 lost 2.46 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,396.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.93 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 6,120.59.

The Nasdaq got a boost from Apple Inc, which became the first US company to top the US$800 billion (RM3.4 trillion) mark in market capitalization.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares rose to a near-two-year high, Germany’s DAX hit a record high, and Britain’s FTSE 100 closed up 0.57 per cent.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note yield rose to its highest in five weeks with German 10-year yields rising and the 10-year British gilt yield up around 6 basis points from late Monday.

The victory of business-friendly centrist Emmanuel Macron in France and earnings were also supportive for equities, ETX Capital senior markets analyst Neil Wilson said, adding: “So far, there is precious little to halt the rotation from bonds to stocks.”

Fed funds futures pricing shows investors are almost universally expecting the Federal Reserve to raise US overnight interest rates at its next meeting, with close to a 90 per cent perceived chance of an increase next month. Yields on US two-year notes, the tenor most sensitive to rate-hike expectations, also rose yesterday, climbing to eight-week highs.

“While the US economy saw a marked deceleration in the first quarter, the overall outlook remains solid and the Fed is still widely expected to raise US lending rates in June and likely again in September,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The positive sentiment and rising US Treasury yields also boosted the dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s value against six major currencies, rose to a three-week high, in line with the gains in yields.

It was last up 0.5 per cent.

Oil prices fell, surrendering earlier gains, rattled by concern over slowing demand and rising US crude output that has shaken investors’ faith in the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to rebalance the market.

Brent crude futures were last down 1.1 per cent at US$48.80 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate was off 1 per cent at US$45.96.

Copper bounced from a four-month low touched on Monday after data showed a sharp drop on imports by China, the world’s biggest consumer. London copper rose 0.47 per cent to US$5,511 a tonne, having fallen to as low as US$5,462.50 on Monday.

Gold prices touched a nearly eight-week low yesterday, indicating a shift in investor preference for riskier assets.

Asian stocks fell, with China’s seventh consecutive decline — the longest losing streak for four years — weighing on the region more broadly. — Reuters