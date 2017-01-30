US dollar slips after Trump move, Asia stocks decline

Visitors use their mobile phones before a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2016 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange December 30, 2016. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 30 — The US dollar headed lower and Asian stocks declined at the start of the week as traders digested the tensions sparked by Donald’s Trump order halting some immigration, a move that’s ignited opposition from world leaders.

The greenback weakened against all its major peers in early Asian trading. Stocks in Japan and Australia dropped with S&P 500 index futures, while markets in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam are among those closed for holidays. Australian 10-year bonds climbed with gold.

Trump’s executive order halting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations drew criticism from world governments and some of the largest companies, bringing the geopolitical and international trade risks surrounding the new US president into sharper focus.

His order was curbed by a Boston federal judge, who directed customs officials at the city’s Logan International Airport to allow passengers from those countries with valid visas to deplane there and go on their way.

“The main focus over the weekend has been Trump’s immigration policy and it won’t necessarily surprise to see some heat coming out of the dollar in early trading,” said Chris Weston, Melbourne-based chief market strategist at IG Ltd. “Whether the markets start to price in a stronger Trump risk premium is yet to be seen.”

Here’s what’s coming up this week:

Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc are among the major companies due to report results. Of the 219 S&P 500 names to report so far, 73 per cent have topped profit estimates.

The first US jobs report of the year is due on Feb 3. China manufacturing and services industry data is due on Feb 1. The Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting on Feb 1 and the Bank of Japan convenes.

Neither is expected to change lending rates, though the Fed’s statement will be parsed for any reading on Trump’s impact on the world’s largest economy. — Bloomberg