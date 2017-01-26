US dollar losing traction may signal reflation trade pause

The US dollar was lower against most of its G-10 peers. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 26 — The US dollar gained little solace from a surge in US stocks and a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest since the start of the month, signalling that the Trump reflation trade may have run its course for now when it comes to currencies.

The US dollar was lower against most of its G-10 peers, with losses steepest against the Canadian dollar and the pound, while the Mexican peso gained more than one per cent even as President Trump took action to advance a border wall.

Sterling was the strongest performer against the US dollar among G-10 peers, extending gains above the 100-DMA of 1.2513, and was on course to close above that average for the first time since the Brexit referendum on June 24.

Demand for the pound also added lift to dollar-yen while weighing on the euro, said traders in London and New York who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

Despite today’s sterling performance, bears may look to reset short positions at levels above 1.2800, traders in London and Europe said. Sterling gains came after Prime Minister Theresa May acceded to lawmaker demands to publish Brexit plans, following a Tuesday UK court ruling requiring a Parliamentary vote, thinning the cloud of uncertainty, traders said. — Bloomberg