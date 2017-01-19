US dollar gains, treasuries slip on US data, Draghi

Financial markets have been churning in place for weeks as investors await the start of Donald Trump’s presidency for clues on whether his planned policies will boost growth in the world’s largest economy without disrupting global gains. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 19 — The dollar erased losses versus the euro, while Treasuries slipped after data boosted optimism in the US economy and Mario Draghi signaled the European Central Bank remained committed to stimulus. American stock futures were little changed.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged higher after the ECB president said underlying inflation pressures remain subdued even as he sees signs of a somewhat stronger global recovery. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed to the highest level of the year as data showed a jump in housing starts and a drop in jobless claims. US stocks were little changed, with the S&P 500 Index in striking distance of a record. Crude advanced 1 per cent, gold tumbled and emerging-market assets fell.

The ECB’s renewed commitment to stimulus comes amid signs that inflation is rising and a day after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said the American economy is strong enough to warrant higher interest rates. Financial markets have been churning in place for weeks as investors await the start of Donald Trump’s presidency for clues on whether his planned policies will boost growth in the world’s largest economy without disrupting global gains.

Draghi said there are “no convincing signs yet of upward trend in underlying inflation” during his first appearance of the year. Accelerating consumer prices have caused alarm in Germany, the region’s largest economy, and sparked calls for him to rein in the ECB’s bond-buying programme. The central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged.

Here are the main market moves:

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 per cent to 2,273.46 at 9.34am in New York. It’s 0.2 per cent below its January 6 all-time high. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose two basis points to 2.45 per cent. The rate on similar maturity German bunds rose two basis points to 0.38. The euro erased its 0.3 per cent advance against the dollar as Draghi began speaking and was weaker by 0.2 per cent at US$1.0608. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.9 per cent, reversing from a loss yesterday. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index erased losses to trade little changed. — Bloomberg