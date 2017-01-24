US dollar falls, Asian stocks mixed on Trump moves

The US dollar fell for a fourth day as US Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said a strong currency could hurt the economy. The yen fluctuated after the biggest jump since July and Asian stocks were mixed as investors assessed the impact from Donald Trump's efforts to rework US trade pacts.

The US dollar traded at the lowest level since early December. The Japanese currency was little changed, erasing an early decline, while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index swung between gains and losses. Equities in Tokyo fell while Hong Kong and Australian shares climbed. Gold was steady after touching the highest since November and 10-year Australian yields fell a second day.

While investors have been looking for details on campaign promises to boost growth and government spending, much of the incoming administration’s initial pronouncements targeted trade or pushed companies to invest more inside the US President Trump promised a “very major” border tax and signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal.

“The first couple of days of the new presidency have seen the rhetoric weighted toward protectionist policies while little detail is yet available on stimulus measures,” said Ric Spooner, Sydney-based chief analyst at CMC Markets Asia Ltd.

Trump’s pro-growth campaign-trail pronouncements helped drive a rally in equities after his November election victory, while the dollar surged. Those trades are largely unwinding this month as investors assess whether the moves had pushed prices too far, too fast.

Meanwhile, money managers are turning their focus to earnings from some of the world’s largest companies, with Alphabet Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd among those reporting results this week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3 per cent as of 12.37pm in Tokyo. The currency dropped 0.7 per cent on Monday, as Mnuchin said an “excessively strong dollar” could have a negative short-term effect on the economy. The greenback has fallen for four straight weeks, the longest retreat since February.

The yen added less than 0.1 per cent to 112.65 per dollar, after jumping 1.7 per cent the previous session. The currency was down as much as 0.4 per cent earlier in the day.

The Australian dollar rose 0.2 per cent and the New Zealand dollar added 0.3 per cent, both trading at levels last seen in November. The Mexican peso increased 0.4 per cent.

Stocks

The Topix fell 0.5 per cent, led by declines in banks and exporters, after slumping 1.2 per cent yesterday. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fluctuated between gains of 0.2 per cent and losses of as much as 0.1 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 per cent, after a two-day slide, while New Zealand stocks retreated 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2 per cent. Emerging-market equities rose, with Indonesia’s benchmark up 0.5 per cent.

Vietnam stocks are trading near the highest since 2008, while those in Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand are at levels unseen in more than a year.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed after the gauge fell 0.3 per cent yesterday. The Stoxx 600 benchmark index of European shares fell 0.4 per cent yesterday to the lowest close since December.

Bonds

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down one basis point at 2.39 per cent after it declined seven basis points Monday; bonds had extended their rally after Trump vowed “a very major border tax” on imports in a meeting with business leaders.

Australian bonds gained in the wake of Treasuries, with the yield on 10-year notes down six basis points to 2.70 per cent.

Commodities

Gold was little changed after climbing 0.7 per cent yesterday and touching a two-month high of US$1,220.26 (RM5,411) an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.5 per cent to US$52.99 a barrel. It slid 0.9 per cent the previous session after US drillers added the most rigs in more than three years, making it difficult for Opec to drain global oversupply. — Bloomberg