US dollar extends gain after jobs data; crude drops

The US dollar extended its gains in the wake of better-than-expected US jobs data, while the euro also rose following its slump on Friday. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 7 — The dollar extended its gains in the wake of better-than-expected US jobs data, while the euro also rose following its slump on Friday. Crude dropped as major producers gathered to discuss participation in output cuts.

The greenback initially struggled to maintain its positive momentum against G-10 peers, before gradually strengthening as US stock futures also edged higher. European equities slipped after a report showed German industrial data unexpectedly fell in June, with declines in travel and leisure shares offsetting advances for ArcelorMittal and Anglo American Plc after iron ore and steel prices climbed. West Texas Crude futures dipped below US$49 (RM209) a barrel as producers gathered in Abu Dhabi.

The euro’s continued resilience is a testament to growing investor confidence in the growth story of the European Union amid disappointment over US President Donald Trump’s failure get tax reform and infrastructure spending plans off the ground. Today’s report from Germany is unlikely to mark a turning point for either the nation’s economy or the wider bloc, which has successfully navigated a series of political challenges while expansion accelerates.

“I’m maxing on the euro at US$1.20 at the moment, and I’m happy for it to be poodling along for a little while until something new and different comes long,” David Bloom, global head of currency strategy at HSBC Holdings Plc, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “It could be tax reform in the US”

Among the key events looming this week:

Representatives from OPEC and non-member nations meet in Abu Dhabi today to discuss supply cut compliance, which fell to 86 per cent in July. It’s a week of industrial data in Europe. UK factory output for June is due Thursday. After today’s industrial production for Germany, Italy is on Wednesday and France on Friday. Kenya holds a presidential election starting tomorrow with President Uhuru Kenyatta challenged by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Among a number of Fed speakers this week, keep a keen ear out for comments by New York Fed boss Bill Dudley on Thursday. South African President Jacob Zuma faces a no-confidence vote. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte resumes talks to form a coalition government on Wednesday. The Fed’s inflation puzzle means Friday’s CPI data in the US will get close attention. Argentina, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, Serbia and Zambia set monetary policy.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.2 per cent to 381.69 as of 9.12am in New York. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index climbed 0.2 per cent to the highest in more than seven weeks. Germany’s DAX Index sank 0.4 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index advanced 0.1 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1 per cent to 1,162.13. The euro increased 0.2 per cent to US$1.1792. The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3024, the weakest in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 2.27 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.48 per cent. UK’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 1.155 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.2 per cent to US$49.00 a barrel. Gold declined 0.2 per cent to US$1,256.94 an ounce. Copper advanced 0.3 per cent to US$2.90 a pound, the highest in more than two years.

Asia

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5 per cent. Toyota jumped 2 per cent after it beat first-quarter profit estimates and raised its full-year forecast on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 Index in Sydney was up 0.9 per cent with miners and banks advancing. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.1 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index added 0.4 per cent to trade near to its highest since December 2007. The Japanese yen decreased 0.2 per cent to 110.86 per dollar. — Bloomberg