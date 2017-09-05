US crude prices rise on returning refineries, but petrol slumps to pre-Harvey levels

People fill up petrol cans and their vehicles at the Fuel City service station in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, in Dallas, September 1, 2017. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 5 — US oil prices edged up today as the gradual restart of Gulf of Mexico refineries following forced shutdowns due to Hurricane Harvey raised demand for crude, their most important feedstock.

At the same time the return of many, though not all, US refineries ended a spike in petrol prices as initial fears of a serious supply crunch faded.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$47.40 (RM202.42) barrel at 0038 GMT (8.38am Tuesday, in Malaysia), 11 cents above their last settlement.

Petrol futures, by contrast, dropped 3.5 per cent from their last close, to 1.69 per gallon, down from US$2.17 a gallon on August 31 and back to levels last seen before Hurricane Harvey hit the US Gulf coast and its large refining industry.

“Gasoline fell as refineries in Texas began to reopen,” said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Rivkin Securities.

Texas yesterday edged towards recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey as shipping channels, oil pipelines and refineries restarted some operations.

Harvey hit the Texan coast late on August 25 and at its peak had knocked out almost a quarter of the entire US refining capacity.

In international oil markets, Brent crude futures dipped 13 cents to US$52.21 a barrel as traders pulled money out of oil — seen as a riskier asset — and instead poured it into gold, an investor safe-haven, following North Korea’s most powerful nuclear test to date . — Reuters