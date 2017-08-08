US credit-card debt surpasses record set at brink of crisis

Outstanding card loans reached US$1.02 trillion (RM4.3 trillion) in June, data from the Federal Reserve shows, as lenders including Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. compete to sign up cardholders who may carry balances — a relatively lucrative business in a prolonged period of low interest rates.

The bet is that this time it won’t end so badly. In 2008, a drop in home prices spiraled into a global financial meltdown, and after the jobless rate surged toward 10 per cent, banks wrote off more than US$100 billion in credit-card loans over the next two years.

Investors have been skittish over the potential for defaults to rise ever since card balances eclipsed US$1 trillion in February. Credit-card issuers Capital One Financial Corp., Synchrony Financial and Discover Financial Services said write-off rates ticked up in the second quarter from the previous three months. — Bloomberg