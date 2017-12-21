US confirms punitive tariffs of nearly 300pc on Bombardier planes

File picture shows the Bombardier CS100 aircraft belonging to Latvia's national airline AirBaltic, in Riga international airport, November 27, 2015. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 21 — The US Commerce Department yesterday confirmed its decision to impose punitive tariffs of nearly 300 per cent on airplanes manufactured by Canada’s Bombardier in a trade dispute that has inflamed relations with Ottawa.

The ruling affirms a preliminary finding that Bombardier received unfair subsidies from the Canadian government that allowed it to sell planes at below the cost of production, and compete unfairly with American aerospace giant Boeing, which lodged the complaint.

Boeing filed the case against its Canadian rival after Delta Air Lines ordered 75 of the C-Series planes that can seat 100-150 passengers. The complaint found a receptive ear in President Donald Trump, whose “America First” agenda has included taking a tough line in matters of international commerce.

“This decision is based on a full and unbiased review of the facts in an open and transparent process,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

“The United States is committed to a free, fair, and reciprocal trade and will always stand up for American workers and companies being harmed by unfair imports.”

Commerce ruled that the planes — none of which have been imported into the country yet — should be subject to duties totaling 292.21 per cent.

The decision is subject to final approval by the US International Trade Commission, a quasi-judicial agency, which is due February 1, though it rarely differs from Commerce.

Boeing argues that Bombardier signed a deal to sell its new single-aisle CS 100 planes with a price tag of just US$19.6 million (RM79.85 million) each, far below the US$33.2 million construction cost, and a pittance compared with the list price of US$79.5 million — though that amount is almost never paid.

Bombardier calls Boeing’s criticism an “unfounded assault on airlines, the flying public, and the US aerospace industry,” saying the entire complaint has been overtaken by events.

In October, shortly after the preliminary tariffs were announced, Boeing’s European archrival Airbus took a majority stake in the C-Series program, and announced the planes would be built at the Airbus plant in Mobile, Alabama.

Bombardier also has argued that Boeing does not manufacture a direct competitor to the CS 100, and its robust order book of 737 planes proves it has not been adversely affected by unfair trade.

The criteria of material injury to a US company is the usual standard for Washington to launch a trade case and impose punitive duties on a particular import.

“The fact is that the CSeries simply does not threaten Boeing,” Bombardier said in a statement.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland echoed Bombardier’s lament, saying Ottawa is “deeply troubled by the protectionist nature of Boeing’s allegations.”

Boeing, she said, is seeking to “advance its market dominance by excluding Bombardier’s C Series aircraft from the US market.

“It is beyond all reason that Boeing could be threatened with injury in a market segment it exited over a decade ago.”

Freeland also called the duties “highly punitive to aerospace workers on both sides of the border,” pointing to “a highly integrated production and supply chain” that includes Bombardier parts suppliers in both Canada and the United States. — AFP