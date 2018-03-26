UOB sees ringgit at RM3.80 against US dollar by year end

The ringgit is seen favourably by UOB Malaysia and is forecast to hit 3.80 to the US dollar in six to 12 months. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Berhad (UOB) is positive on the outlook for the Malaysian ringgit over the next six to 12 months, despite expectations of greater market volatility in the near term.

UOB said it expects the ringgit to strengthen to RM3.80 against the US dollar supported by Malaysia's strong economic fundamentals and the effective regulation by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on the onshore foreign exchange market.

Its economist Julia Goh said in a briefing today that growing tension around United States trade tariffs may result in renewed market volatility.

“The introduction of US trade tariffs and the possible proliferation of further protectionist could impact global export and trade activity,” Goh said.

“While we do not expect global trade to fall significantly at this juncture, if global trade relations deteriorate dramatically the result be stronger US dollar as investors move to safe haven assets.”

However she said the ringgit is less susceptible to sharp spikes in volatility compared to other regional currencies as it is supported by favourable domestic growth drivers.

UOB's view for a firmer ringgit is also supported by BNM's initiative to promote depth and liquidity of Malaysia's onshore foreign exchange market.