United Airlines is seen taking US$265m hit from Harvey (VIDEO)

A light plane sits upside done at Rockport Airport after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017. — AFP picHOUSTON, Aug 30 — United Continental Holdings Inc is likely to take at least a US$265 million (RM1.1 billion) financial hit from Hurricane Harvey because of the carrier’s reliance on Houston as one of its biggest hubs, an airline analyst said.

Flights at the third-largest US carrier will decline an estimated 1.5 per cent in the current quarter because of the storm, with little opportunity to recoup lost sales, Helane Becker of Cowen & Co said in a report yesterday.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport accounts for about 17 per cent of United’s capacity.

The projected losses would more than double the US$125 million blow Delta Air Lines Inc suffered when it canceled about 4,000 flights after April storms in Atlanta.

Harvey probably also will prove more troubling than Hurricane Ike in 2008, which cost Continental Airlines US$50 million two years before it merged with United, Becker said.

Harvey “seems more powerful and impactful,” she wrote.

Sandy, the storm that hit New York in 2012, “is probably the best comp, given the impact lingered beyond just the initial airport closings.

“After the airports opened, there was rebuilding to be done, and people just didn’t travel for a while.”

United hasn’t issued guidance to investors about the storm’s impact yet, according to the airline.

“Our focus right now is on resuming operations out of Houston and helping our customers and employees,” said United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy.

Shares Slip

United fell less than 1 per cent to US$62.70 at 12:56pm in New York after a similar drop Monday.

The shares tumbled 13 per cent this year through Monday, more than twice the decline of Delta and three times the slide of American Airlines Group Inc.

Southwest Airlines Co will probably take a US$77 million hit in the third quarter because of its major presence at Houston’s William P. Hobby airport, Becker said.

Discounter Spirit Airlines Inc is in line for US$11 million in storm-related losses, she said.

The total blow adds up to US$353 million for the three airlines, assuming the airports reopen August 31.

Intercontinental is expected be reopen no sooner than the middle of that day, while Hobby may reopen today, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A computer outage last year led to a US$150 million hit for Delta. — Bloomberg