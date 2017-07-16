Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Unilever vies with Hormel to buy Reckitt food unit: Report

Sunday July 16, 2017
10:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bollywood stars descend on New Jersey for the IIFAThe Edit: Bollywood stars descend on New Jersey for the IIFA

Maintaining Penang’s centuries-old relics and customsMaintaining Penang’s centuries-old relics and customs

London acid attacks: Boy, 16, charged with 15 offencesLondon acid attacks: Boy, 16, charged with 15 offences

The Edit: Hunny Madu, Radio3000’s nod to hard work in ‘Get Money’The Edit: Hunny Madu, Radio3000’s nod to hard work in ‘Get Money’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France. ― Reuters picThe logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France. ― Reuters picLONDON, July 15 — Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever is vying with US canned meat producer Hormel Foods Corp to buy the foods division of British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

Unilever and Hormel are front-runners in a deal that is likely to top £2.2 billion (RM12.28 billion), the unidentified sources told the Sunday Times.

Earlier this month Reckitt, which owns the French's mustard brand, trimmed its sales forecasts, becoming one of the first companies to put a cost on a global cyber attack in June that disrupted its manufacturing and distribution. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline