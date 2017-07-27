Under pressure Nestle boss disappointed by first half growth

A Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, October 20, 2016. — Reuters picZURICH, July 27 — Nestle trimmed its 2017 sales outlook today, adding fuel to shareholder demands on its chief executive Mark Schneider to speed up a turnaround of the world’s largest food group.

Schneider, who became CEO of the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee in January, faces calls to improve Nestle’s performance after activist investor Daniel Loeb bought a US$3.5 billion stake.

Faced with a trend towards healthier eating, makers of packaged foods are seeking to win back consumers’ favour by reducing sugar, salt and fat in their products and to reassure worried investors by improving efficiency and cutting costs.

Nestle reflected difficulties in the sector when it said today it expected 2017 sales growth to be “in the lower half” of its 2 to 4 per cent target range.

French rival Danone today reported a slowdown its second-quarter growth figures.

Nestle said its organic sales, which includes volume and price increases, grew by 2.3 per cent in the first half, the same rate as the first quarter, trailing analyst estimates of 2.8 per cent and slowing from 3.5 per cent a year earlier.

Schneider, who has launched a 20 billion franc share buyback and is expected to unveil more details of his strategy at an investor day in September, said he was disappointed.

“Organic growth in the first half did not fully meet our expectations ... While volume growth remains at the high end of our industry, pricing continues to be soft,” he said.

No magic wand

Although Nestle’s first-half net profit rose 19 per cent to 4.9 billion Swiss francs (US$5.16 billion), beating a 4.83 billion franc average estimate in a Reuters poll, its shares lost 1.1 per cent in early trading as analysts described the results as weak and a trigger for more drastic action.

“It shows you that CEO Mark Schneider has a lot of work to do and there isn’t a magic wand in terms of getting the top line going,” said Jon Cox from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Chief Financial Officer François-Xavier Roger declined to say whether he expected pricing — which increased by 0.9 per cent in the first half — to pick up later this year.

“We are cautious. Part of it is linked to commodity prices and because of the high volatility there we need to be cautious,” he said.

Nestle had raised prices in Europe for products like coffee, but this had reduced sales volumes, Roger told reporters.

He declined to comment on any dialogue with Loeb’s US hedge fund Third Point, which urged management to take steps to improve returns last month after disclosing its stake.

Third Point, which said Nestle should set a margin target of 18 to 20 per cent by 2020, buy back shares, sell non-core businesses and exit its holding in French cosmetics giant L’Oreal, was not immediately available for comment.

Although Schneider has made some changes, including putting Nestle’s US confectionery business under review, Loeb and others say the company is moving too slowly. — Reuters