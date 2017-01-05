UMW Oil and Gas shares up after securing Petronas contract

A motorist pumps petrol at a Petronas service station in Putrajaya on August 26, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — UMW Oil and Gas Corporation Bhd (Umwog) share price rose in early trade after it secured a conditional Letter of Award (LOA) from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd to charter its Naga 7 rig for up to 18 months.

As at 9.51am, the counter perked 2.5 sen to 93.5 sen with 1.40 million shares changing hands.

Maybank Investment Bank (IB) Research, in a note today, said this was Umwog’s first rig contract in 2017, a positive development and in line with its commitment to optimise utilisation, which would lead to improvement in its earnings forecasts.

“Umwog is, in our view, a direct proxy to the improving oil prices and domestic upstream capital expenditure play,” Maybank IB added.

Hence, the research house maintained its “buy” call on the stock with a target price of RM1.16.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said the contract would help improve Umwog’s overall rig utilisation which stood at 24.0 per cent as of the third quarter of 2016.

“We believe this contract is within consensus expectations given that consensus has forecast the company to reduce losses to RM239.0 million for financial year 2017 (FY17) versus RM311.0 million for FY16. — Bernama