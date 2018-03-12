UMW-OG receives Petronas Carigali’s HWU contract

UMW Oil & Gas logo Google searchKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd (UMW-OG) unit has been awarded a contract for the provision of 460K Drilling Hydraulic Workover Unit (HWU) for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

The contract is of an umbrella framework which provides an over-arching contractual relationship which may comprise a series of individual orders and call-outs.

In its filing to Bursa Malaysia, UMW-OG said, it would assign its HWU, UMW Gait 6 to undertake workover services, in particular drilling with pull capacity at a maximum of 460,000 lbs.

Commencing Feb 6, 2018, the contract has a term of three years with an option to extend for a further one year.

It is conditional upon obtaining and maintaining a valid licence with Petronas

UMW-OG said the contract was expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group on assumption that services under the contract are requested by Petronas Carigali. — Bernama