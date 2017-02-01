UK’s Fox dismisses ‘absurd’ Brexit bill of US$65b

UK Trade Secretary Liam Fox rejected as ‘absurd’ the suggestion that the UK should be charged for leaving the EU. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 1 — Trade Secretary Liam Fox rejected as “absurd” the suggestion that the UK should be charged for leaving the European Union, setting the stage for an early fight in the upcoming Brexit talks.

His comments came after former British envoy to the EU, Ivan Rogers, warned lawmakers of the “genuine” risk the UK will be handed over a divorce bill of as much as €60 billion (RM310.4 billion) as talks drag on until the early to mid-2020s. Fox appeared to reject this possibility outright.

“The UK is using a legal power under the Lisbon Treaty freely entered into,” Fox told a separate parliamentary committee today. “Why should they then turn around and say we should pay?”

Haggling over such a bill could set an early tone for the Brexit negotiations and shape the final deal. If the British disagree on paying, or on the amount, then the EU could retaliate by delaying talks over the UK’s future trading relationship with the bloc or the market-access it’s willing to offer.

Rogers, who described himself as a “budget bore,” told the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee that disputes over money will be “an immensely complex part” of the talks as the remaining 27 countries face the prospect of a shortfall in their spending commitments.

Money talks

“Money will be on their minds,” he said. “The total financial liability as they see it might be in the order of €40 to €60 billion.”

Drawing on his experience of dealing with high-level representatives of the EU and its member states until last month, Rogers said “I can see how they get to that figure.” The sum would also include pension liabilities and spending on UK-based projects.

An analysis released by Oxford Economics today estimated the actual amount should be closer to €47 billion, although it suggested the cost to the UK would be modest if the payments were staggered. Still, it warned that a flat refusal to pay could trigger legal action by the EU in the International Court in The Hague.

“In practice, the final ‘divorce bill’ is likely to be closely related to the willingness of the EU to give the UK a favourable trade deal,” wrote economist Martin Beck.

Post-Brexit tariffs

Fox also said the UK won’t push up tariffs after it leaves the EU. He promised to pursue an agenda of free trade, including opening a dialog with the US

It would be “against Britain’s national interests” not to be discussing trade partnerships with other countries in preparation for leaving the EU, Fox said.

May last week held talks with President Trump and said the pair had agreed to move forward with plans for a new UK-U.S trade agreement. Fox said British ministers and US officials could begin talks in the next few weeks.

Rogers left lawmakers in no doubt about the difficulties that lie ahead.

“It’s a negotiation on a scale that we haven’t experienced probably ever, but certainly since the Second World War,” Rogers said. “This will be an unprecedentedly large negotiation.” — Bloomberg