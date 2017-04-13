UK Royal Mint’s gold sales jump 20pc amid political turmoil

Following month-on-month declines in the first two months, March gold sales jumped 263 per cent in volume-terms, according to the information sent by email. Gold sold and stored by the mint under its Signature Gold programme, which allows the partial ownership of bars held in its vault, jumped 178 per cent in March, compared with a year earlier.

Demand for bars and coins, particularly in Europe, is being driven by negative interest rate policies as well as worries over political instability ahead of votes in France, Germany and negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union, according to Metals Focus Ltd analyst Junlu Liang.

“We’re still seeing safe-haven demand in Europe, with both macro uncertainty and political uncertainty,” Liang said by phone from London. “You have negative rates in both real and nominal terms, plus we had Brexit last year and elections fast approaching in France.”

The increase in purchases follows a sharp gain in prices, with spot metal increasing in each of the first three months, the longest run since 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Trading at US$1,287.12 (RM5,685) an ounce, it has risen 12 per cent this year, according to Bloomberg generic pricing. — Bloomberg