UK manufacturing growth surges to fastest in three years

A measure of factory output rose to 57.3 from 54.2 in March, according to IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index. — Reuters picLONDON, May 2 ― UK manufacturing unexpectedly grew at the fastest pace in three years in April as the domestic market strengthened and the pound’s decline boosted exports.

A measure of factory output rose to 57.3 from 54.2 in March, according to IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index. That’s far better than the decline to 54 forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey and above the 50 level dividing expansion from contraction.

The report reinforces the view that exporters are in what Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent has called a “sweet spot,” since the currency’s decline has increased competitiveness, while the UK still enjoys free trade with the European Union single market.

Weaker sterling “helped manufacturers take full advantage of the recent signs of revival in the global economy, and especially the eurozone,” said Rob Dobson, senior economist at IHS Markit. “The big question is whether this growth spurt can be maintained.”

Markit’s survey also highlighted the mixed effects of the pound’s decline since the vote to leave the EU. Price pressures remained elevated last month, with input costs above their long-run average.

Growth since the referendum has for the most part outperformed expectations, but weakness is beginning to appear as inflation squeezes living standards. Figures last week showed economic growth slowed to 0.3 per cent in the first quarter.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered official exit negotiations with EU leaders in March, and called an early general election for June which could strengthen her hand in the talks. ― Reuters