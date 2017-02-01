UK inflation threat rises with record surge in factory costs

Buses travel along Westminster Bridge during a foggy day in London December 19, 2016. UK factories saw costs rise at a record pace at the start of 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 1 — UK factories saw costs rise at a record pace at the start of 2017, pointing to increasing upward pressure on inflation that could weigh on the economy this year.

A measure of input prices in IHS Markit’s monthly Purchasing Managers Index jumped to the highest since the series began in 1992, it said today. The headline activity index for manufacturing was at 55.9, comfortably above the key 50 level that divides expansion from contraction, and a measure of output rose to the highest in almost three years.

The surge in costs reflects the pound’s drop since the Brexit vote and an increase in the price of oil and raw materials such as plastics and steel. As that filters through to other parts of the economy, it could put a squeeze on households and damp consumer spending, one of the main engines of growth in recent years.

Manufacturing lobby group EEF highlighted this risk, saying there’s “mounting evidence” of pricing pressures across industry.

“This does present some risks to the resilience of the UK market later this year, in addition to the risks from further sharp swings in exchange rates and a shift in gears in global growth,” said EEF Chief Economist Lee Hopley.

The pass-through from the exchange rate is also an issue for the Bank of England, which will publish new forecasts for growth and inflation tomorrow alongside its latest policy decision. While it’s focused on supporting the economy through potential volatility related to the UK decision to leave the European Union, its capacity could be constrained by a continued pickup in prices.

Inflation expectations

Consumers’ inflation expectations for the next year rose to 2.6 per cent in January, Citigroup said today, up from 2.4 per cent in December. Longer-term expectations remained at 3 per cent.

Markit also noted that while the weaker pound continues to squeeze manufacturers, the positive exchange-rate impact on exports appears to be “waning.” The report showed growth in new overseas business slowed sharply in January.

However, Rob Dobson, an economist at Markit, said that companies seem “fairly sanguine,” with a gauge of business confidence at an eight-month high, and said manufacturing could be a “solid” boost growth this quarter.

“It looks as though the sector will continue to make a positive contribution to GDP in the first quarter,” said James Knightley, an economist at ING in London. “However, the consumer sector is showing some cause for concern following the sharp drop in consumer borrowing, weak confidence and the squeeze on spending power.” — Bloomberg