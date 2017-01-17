UK inflation surges to fastest in over two years as pound slumps

Economic developments depend heavily on the UK’s new trading relationship with the EU. Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to set out her plans in a speech today. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 17 — UK inflation accelerated more than economists forecast in December as signs mounted that the pound’s decline is leading to a surge in import costs.

Consumer-price growth increased to 1.6 per cent, the highest since July 2014, from 1.2 per cent in November. That beat the 1.4 per cent median forecast of economists. A separate report showed the cost of imports soared at the fastest annual rate in more than five years.

The data comes a day after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned that UK consumers are facing fresh headwinds this year as sterling’s 18 per cent depreciation since the Brexit vote pushes up prices. The BOE, which will publish new forecasts next month, currently expects inflation to breach its 2 per cent target within months.

The UK’s core rate of inflation — excluding volatile food and energy — picked up to 1.6 per cent in December, the fastest since August 2014, the Office for National Statistics said. Inflation based on a separate measure, the retail prices index, reached the strongest since July 2014.

The cost of imports rose 16.9 per cent year-on-year in December, the most since July 2011. Annual growth in factories’ costs accelerated to 15.8 per cent, also a five-year high.

As the BOE assesses the outlook and balances its growth and inflation priorities, it says the next move in interest rates could either be a tightening or a loosening. It cut the benchmark rate in August after the UK voted to leave the European Union, lowering it to a record-low 0.25 per cent.

