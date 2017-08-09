UK government asks watchdog to look into Fox’s bid for Sky

The flag of the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is seen waving at the company headquarters in the Manhattan borough in New York June 11, 2015. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 9 — Britain's department of culture said yesterday it had written to media watchdog Ofcom for more information on its views on Twenty-First Century Fox's bid for Sky Plc.

It said it wanted some clarification following a number of representations that has been made to it about Ofcom's finding in favour of the deal.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley, who is responsible for media issues, said in July that she needed to look at the evidence received before taking a decision about the bid, which was likely to be in the next few weeks.

The US$15 billion (RM64.3 billion) deal should be scrutinised to see if it gave media magnate Rupert Murdoch too much influence over Britain's media, Bradley had said.

The department said it has asked Ofcom to provide the advice by Aug. 25. — Reuters