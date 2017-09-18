UK companies to explore business opportunities in Johor

Workers wait to start work outside a soon-to-be-completed building project at Kota Iskandar in Johor, February 27, 2015. Over 40 high-end technology-based companies from the United Kingdom (UK) will visit Johor next month to explore business opportunities within the state and beyond the region. — Reuters picISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 18 — Over 40 high-end technology-based companies from the United Kingdom (UK) will visit Johor next month to explore business opportunities within the state and beyond the region.

In an interview here today, Johor State Investment Centre (JSIC) General Manager, Mahadon Marnin, said the delegation would arrive on Oct 11, led by the UK’s National Technology Adviser, Liam Maxwell.

Mahadon said the UK trade mission would comprise British technology companies involved in cyber-security, data analytics, e-commerce, cloud and telecommunications.

“There will be a seminar to showcase potential sectors and opportunities for the parties to explore during the visit, followed by business-matching sessions which we hope would be able to attract more local participants,” he said.

He said the sessions would give local companies a clearer view of UK’s technology landscape and ecosystem and enable both parties to explore joint business ventures.

To-date, 31 UK companies had invested in Johor since 2005 in various sectors, including food manufacturing, education, services and scientific equipment.

Mahadon said JSIC aimed for the participation of at least 100 local companies from various sectors for the event.

Those interested to take part in the seminar and business-matching sessions may contact JSIC at 07-2909000. — Bernama