UEM Sunrise inks RM109m deal for Taman Equine land

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― UEM Sunrise Bhd acquired a 19.24-acre plot of land for RM109.50 million in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan, Selangor (Equine Land).

The development order has been approved for Equine Land comprising 924 residential units.

Targeted at upper-mid market buyers, the estimated gross development value for the project is in excess of RM700 million.

UEM Sunrise managing director and chief executive officer Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib said the project will help expand UEM Sunrise’s presence in the Central Region.

“As prime land in such a mature and established neighbourhood is scarce we believe this land presents an opportunity for UEM Sunrise to create a boutique development for upper-mid-market purchasers.

“The key selling points for the project would be the location and its accessibility. Aeon Taman Equine, Alice Smith International School, and two hypermarkets are located within a 3km radius. The MRT2 line would connect Taman Equine to key commercial areas.”

“With our vast experience in developing high-rise developments in Mont’ Kiara, we have all the expertise and skill sets required to replicate our success of this renowned international enclave for the Equine Land project. We are indeed very excited to tap the vast opportunities through this land acquisition,” Anwar said.