UEM Sunrise Bhd eyes over RM300m in sales

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Property developer, UEM Sunrise Bhd, aims to achieve over RM300 million in sales from its “Road to Russia 2018” campaign launched today.

Managing director and chief executive officer Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib said the company posted sales of RM250 million from last year’s signature selection campaign.

“This year, UEM Sunrise introduced the ‘Easy Own’ plan to help customers purchase their dream house. We believe this will also enable us to reach the sales target,” he told reporters after launching the campaign here.

The campaign, which runs from today until November 30, 2017, leveraged on the World Cup Final 2018, which will be held in Moscow, Russia year, and offered participants the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip for eight lucky couples to watch the match, as well as, other travel vouchers and souvenir items.

UEM Sunrise’s remaining 20 per cent of units in projects located in the central and southern regions would be featured in the campaign.

Anwar said the company was still maintaining the sales target of RM1.2 billion for the full year.

However, he pointed out that the company would have a clearer picture if the target can be achieved by end-October, after several projects in the pipeline, both at home and abroad, are launched.

“Right now, performance has been satisfactory,” he said, adding that the company still welcomed buyers from Singapore to invest in the company’s premium products.

Anwar also said the company was guided by the statutory policies in several states and the fact that foreigners could only buy properties from RM1 million and above.

Meanwhile, on the ‘Easy Own’ plan, he said the company offered purchasers three options — easy entry, easy plan and easy privileges.

The options, included a down payment as low as RM1,000, cash rebates, extended defect liability period and rent-to-own option. — Bernama