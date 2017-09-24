Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Uber ‘ready to make concessions’ to reverse London licence decision

Sunday September 24, 2017
08:34 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Mignolet saves Vardy penalty as Liverpool beat LeicesterMignolet saves Vardy penalty as Liverpool beat Leicester

The Edit: ‘Redha’ and ‘Adiwiraku’ big winners at FFM29The Edit: ‘Redha’ and ‘Adiwiraku’ big winners at FFM29

The Edit: Dutch ‘Power to the Peepee’ protest over women’s loo shortageThe Edit: Dutch ‘Power to the Peepee’ protest over women’s loo shortage

Another suspected London acid attack, six believed hurtAnother suspected London acid attack, six believed hurt

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

‘The Sunday Times’ said the concessions were likely to involve passenger safety and benefits for Uber’s drivers. — Reuters pic‘The Sunday Times’ said the concessions were likely to involve passenger safety and benefits for Uber’s drivers. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 24 — US taxi firm Uber is prepared to make concessions in order to reverse a decision by London authorities not to renew the company’s licence in the city, a newspaper reported.

The Sunday Times said the concessions were likely to involve passenger safety and benefits for Uber’s drivers, possibly limits on working hours to improve road safety and holiday pay.

“While we haven’t been asked to make any changes, we’d like to know what we can do,” Tom Elvidge, Uber’s general manager in London, told the newspaper. “But that requires a dialogue we sadly haven’t been able to have recently.”

The Sunday Times quoted sources close to London’s transport body as saying the move was encouraging and suggested the possibility of talks. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline