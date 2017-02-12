Two US retail giants give 31 Trump Home items the boot (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 12 — More major US retailers backing away for the Trump brand.

Sears and Kmart removing 31 Trump Home items from their online catalogue to focus on more profitable items, according to a spokesman yesterday.

The Trump Home collection includes bedding, mirrors and chandeliers — some from makers who supply the items to Trump hotels.

A Sears department store is seen in New Hyde Park, New York January 5, 2017. — Reuters picThe decision follows Nordstrom's recent announcement to stop carrying Ivanka Trump's apparel due to declining sales.

The Wall Street Journal reporting Nordstrom sales of Ivanka products fell by nearly a-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks BEFORE the election.

Nordstrom's announcement prompted President Trump to jump to his daughter's defence. Others in the administration also expressing support for Ivanka's business.

Disciplinary action may be taken against Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, who is accused of violating ethics rules in what she called “a free commercial.” — Reuters