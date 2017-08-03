Tune Protect group announces two key appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Tune Protect Group has appointed Khor Kee Eng as its Chief Actuary and Khoo Ai Lin as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tune Insurance Malaysia Bhd (Tune Protect Malaysia), a 83.3 per cent-owned subsidiary of the company.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the group said Khor, a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, joined the company as chief actuary on Tuesday, while Khoo was appointed as CEO of Tune Protect Malaysia on Wednesday.

It said Khor, who would lead the group’s its actuarial function, would be instrumental in building an agile actuarial team that would develop and champion best-in-class actuarial techniques and methodologies throughout the group.

Meanwhile, it said Khoo, a well-established thought leader in the insurance industry in Malaysia, has 24 years of experience in both life and general insurance.

She has held various senior management roles in the areas of sales and distribution, operations and marketing.

The group is optimistic that the new additions will help accelerate its growth and transformation to become the digital insurer of choice. — Bernama