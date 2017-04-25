Trump to plan 20pc tariff on Canadian softwood lumber

A man using a canoe to tour the Tobeatic Wilderness Area, a barren landscape of lakes and pine forests in Nova Scotia, Canada. — The New York Times pic

NEW YORK, April 25 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he would impose a 20 per cent tariff on Canadian softwood lumber, according to a White House official and two people present when he made the comment at a reception for conservative journalists.

The action on a long-simmering trade dispute between the US and Canada would increase the cost of building houses and cause American businesses to hunt for supplies in other countries.

“We’re going to be putting a 20 per cent tax on softwood lumber coming in — tariff on softwood coming into the United States from Canada,” Trump said, according to a tweet by Charlie Spiering, a White House correspondent for Breitbart News.

A White House official verified the comment, which also was reported in a tweet by Trey Yingst, a White House correspondent for One America News.

A detente in the trade dispute between the normally friendly neighbors expired in October, and a new agreement isn’t on the horizon. That’s contributed to a more than 20 per cent surge in wood prices since the US election.

Since the early 1980s, the US has argued with Canada over how much softwood lumber the country’s suppliers can sell in the US and at what price. The two nations have negotiated temporary agreements in previous years over softwood, which comes from trees that have cones, like pine or spruce, and is preferred by builders for constructing home frames.

Slow-going

But hammering out a new deal has been slow-going for the Trump administration, which still doesn’t have its chief trade negotiator in place.

After the latest deal lapsed, a group including US timber companies petitioned an independent government agency and the US Commerce Department for duties on lumber imports from Canada, saying the country unfairly subsidizes its own industry, costing profits and jobs.

While signing an executive order Thursday on steel imports, Trump digressed to note that during a trip to Wisconsin earlier in the week, he’d called Canada’s cutting of prices of dairy ingredients “a disgrace” that’s hurt farmers in Wisconsin and New York. He added that the “disgrace” extended to “what’s happening along our northern border states with Canada, having to do with lumber and timber.”

While beneficial for US lumber suppliers, tariffs could lead to even higher costs for companies that buy wood, such as builders and mattress makers, which use it in box springs.

Most of the softwood in Canada is owned by provincial governments, which set prices to cut trees on their land, while in the US it’s generally harvested from private property. The fees charged by Canadian governments are below market rates, creating an unfair advantage, US producers say. Canada disputes that.

Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s nominee to be the next US Trade Representative, said at his confirmation hearing last month that he views the lumber dispute as the top trade issue between the US and Canada.

Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden told Lighthizer the fight is the “longest-running battle since the Trojan War”. — Bloomberg