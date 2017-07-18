Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trump threatens economic action if Venezuela creates Constituent Assembly

Tuesday July 18, 2017
08:04 AM GMT+8

Freddy Guevara (centre), first Vice-President of the National Assembly and lawmaker of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela July 17, 2017. — Reuters picFreddy Guevara (centre), first Vice-President of the National Assembly and lawmaker of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela July 17, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 18 — US President Donald Trump threatened yesterday to take “strong and swift economic actions” if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro goes ahead with plans to create a controversial super-legislature known as a Constituent Assembly in a July 30 vote.

“Yesterday, the Venezuelan people again made clear that they stand for democracy, freedom and rule of law. Yet their strong and courageous actions continue to be ignored by a bad leader who dreams of becoming a dictator,” Trump said in a statement.

“The United States will not stand by as Venezuela crumbles. If the Maduro regime imposes its Constituent Assembly on July 30, the United States will take strong and swift economic actions,” Trump said. — Reuters

