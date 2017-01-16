Trump threatens BMW with border tax on cars built in Mexico

A BMW spokeswoman said a BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosi would build the BMW 3 Series starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. ― AFP picBERLIN, Jan 16 — President-elect Donald Trump has warned the United States will impose a border tax of 35 per cent on cars that German carmaker BMW plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the US market.

Trump was speaking in an interview with German newspaper Bild, which yesterday released excerpts of his comments translated into German.

