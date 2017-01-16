Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:17 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Trump threatens BMW with border tax on cars built in Mexico

Monday January 16, 2017
06:50 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

After 4-0 crash, Guardiola concedes City no more in title chaseAfter 4-0 crash, Guardiola concedes City no more in title chase

The Edit: Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for support after fallThe Edit: Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for support after fall

Singapore ranks second among the world’s most ‘powerful’ passportsSingapore ranks second among the world’s most ‘powerful’ passports

The Edit: E-waste rising dangerously in AsiaThe Edit: E-waste rising dangerously in Asia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A BMW spokeswoman said a BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosi would build the BMW 3 Series starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. ― AFP picA BMW spokeswoman said a BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosi would build the BMW 3 Series starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. ― AFP picBERLIN, Jan 16 — President-elect Donald Trump has warned the United States will impose a border tax of 35 per cent on cars that German carmaker BMW plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the US market.

Trump was speaking in an interview with German newspaper Bild, which yesterday released excerpts of his comments translated into German.

A BMW spokeswoman said a BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosi would build the BMW 3 Series starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. The plant in Mexico would be an addition to existing 3 Series production facilities in Germany and China. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline