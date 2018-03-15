Trump insists US runs deficit with Canada, statistics notwithstanding

File picture shows US President Donald Trump greeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC, October 11, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, March 15 — President Donald Trump insisted today the United States maintained a trade deficit with Canada, contradicting official statistics and prodding the northern neighbour as fraught trade talks continue.

The morning Twitter post from the president followed reporting in The Washington Post, which said Trump had boasted of fabricating trade data during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We do have a trade deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries (some of them massive),” Trump said on Twitter, adding that Trudeau “doesn’t like saying that Canada has a surplus.”

“But they do...they almost all do...that’s how I know.”

The United States — which imports high volumes of raw materials and commodities, including oil, lumber and paper from Canada — exported US$2.8 billion more to Canada than it imported from the country in 2017, the Commerce Department reported this month.

Considering only goods trade, however, the United States did run a US$17.6 billion deficit with Canada last year. Trump has in the past discounted services when discussing bilateral trade balances.

Trump last year launched trilateral negotiations with Canada and Mexico to overhaul the North-American Free Trade Agreement, which the president has described as a “disaster,” costing US jobs and undermining domestic industrial production.

The talks have been acrimonious, however, with Canadian and Mexican officials rejecting US proposals and prompting worries of an outright US withdrawal.

The Washington Post reported late yesterday that Trump had boasted to political donors that he had “no idea” if his claims of a trade deficit with Canada were true when he spoke recently with Trudeau.

Trump recalled the exchange with Justin Trudeau in a fundraising speech in Missouri, of which the paper said it had obtained an audio recording.

‘I had no idea’

“Trudeau came to see me. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,’” Trump was quoted as saying, imitating Trudeau.

“Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in — ‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ He’s very proud because everybody else, you know, we’re getting killed.

“... So, he’s proud. I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’”

Trump added: “You know why? Because we’re so stupid. ... And I thought they were smart. I said, ‘You’re wrong, Justin.’ He said, ‘Nope, we have no trade deficit.’ I said, ‘Well, in that case, I feel differently,’ I said, ‘but I don’t believe it.’ I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said, ‘Check, because I can’t believe it.’”

Trudeau met with Trump at the White House in October of last year, when the conversation purportedly took place.

The Missouri speech also saw the president lash out at US allies and major global economies over trade.

Trump said allies including the European Union, Japan and South Korea, as well as China, had ripped off the United States and American workers.

“Our allies care about themselves,” he said. “They don’t care about us.”

He seemed to suggest that the United States would withdraw troops stationed in South Korea if it did not get its way with Seoul on trade.

Trump criticised other politicians for wanting to keep the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which is being renegotiated at Trump’s insistence.

Trump called Mexico “spoiled” and said Canada had outsmarted the United States. — AFP