Tronc buys ‘New York Daily News’ in push into No. 1 media market (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 — The New York Daily News, one of the city's most iconic tabloids sold to Tronc, the national newspaper chain that owns the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, and the Los Angeles Times.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, but multiple reports say Tronc paid a mere US$1 (RM4.26) plus US$30 million of the News' liabilities.

That amount well below the US$200 million price tag once sought by long-time owner, media and property mogul Mort Zuckerman when he put the Daily News up for auction two years ago.

Zuckerman later dropped that plan in August 2015, saying the paper was no longer up for sale.

A New York Daily News with the headline 'TRONC BUYS THE NEWS' is seen on a newsstand in New York City, September 5, 2017. — Reuters picThe News founded nearly 100 years ago by Tronc's predessor, the Tribune Company.

Formerly boasting nationally known columnists Liz Smith and Pete Hamill, both also once working the News's main rival, The New York Post.

Co-Winner of a 2017 Pulitzer Prize, the New York Daily News moves from one owner to a publicly traded company in the top US media markets where it hopes to leverage its digital reach.

Tronc saying Monday it would also buy a nearly 50 per cent stake in Zuckerman-related entities, which include printing facilities in New Jersey. — Reuters