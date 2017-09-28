Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Treasury’s Mnuchin: Trump’s proposed corporate tax rate ‘not negotiable’

Thursday September 28, 2017
11:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Bayern Munich sack Ancelotti after dismal loss to PSGBayern Munich sack Ancelotti after dismal loss to PSG

MRT line shuts down temporarily after man ran on trackMRT line shuts down temporarily after man ran on track

The Edit: Nepal anoints three-year-old as new ‘living goddess’The Edit: Nepal anoints three-year-old as new ‘living goddess’

More than 120,000 flee as Bali volcano threatens to eruptMore than 120,000 flee as Bali volcano threatens to erupt

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin deemed the tax rate as non-negotiable. — Reuters picUS Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin deemed the tax rate as non-negotiable. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 28 — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said today that President Donald Trump’s proposal for a cut in the corporate income tax rate to 20 per cent was “not negotiable.”

“The president’s number one issue that is not negotiable is 20 per cent corporate taxes,” Mnuchin said at an event hosted by The Atlantic in Washington.

Yesterday, the Trump administration unveiled the biggest US tax overhaul in three decades, but the plan prompted criticism that it favors cutting taxes for business and the wealthy.

It included lowering the corporate income tax rate and implementing a new 25 per cent tax rate for pass-through businesses such as partnerships to boost the economy. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline