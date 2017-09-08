Treasuries rally, euro soars as S&P treads water

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 24, 2015. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Sept 8 — US stocks were little changed, while the dollar tumbled and Treasuries rallied as investors sounded a note of caution with Hurricane Irma barreling toward Florida and North Korea issuing threats.

The S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq Composite Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average barely budged, while the euro strengthened after the European Central Bank signaled prolonged stimulus. The ECB’s dovish tone boosted the region’s currency to the highest in almost three years, fueling demand for dollar-denominated debt. That sent 10-year Treasury yields down to 2.05 per cent. Gold advanced on signs that inflation in the US and Europe remains subdued.

ECB President Mario Draghi said he’s watching the euro’s gains as policy makers edge toward settling the future of their bond-buying program. The euro’s surge—more than 14 per cent against the dollar this year—was reflected in a downgrade to the ECB’s inflation outlook even as Draghi said economic growth remains solid.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s surprise debt-ceiling deal with Democrats temporarily bolstered markets, but traders are alert to a potential escalation of North Korea risks amid concerns Pyongyang may fire a ballistic missile. Trump said that military action against the country wasn’t his first choice as South Korea moved to bolster its missile shield.

Fed Deputy Chairman Stanley Fischer’s impending departure added to uncertainty about leadership at the central bank as the end of Janet Yellen’s term approaches.

Terminal subscribers can read more on our Markets Live blog.

The key events this week:

China trade figures are anticipated to show another month of solid export growth, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Irma is expected to maintain strength and make landfall on the US coast on Sunday.

And here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.05 per cent as of 4pm in New York. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.07 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.3 per cent and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.7 per cent, hitting the lowest in more than two years with its sixth straight decline. The euro increased 0.9 per cent to US$1.2019 (RM5.06), the strongest in almost three years.

The British pound gained 0.4 per cent to US$1.3097, the strongest in almost five weeks. The Japanese yen increased 0.7 per cent to 108.49 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 2.05 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.31 per cent, the lowest in more than 10 weeks. Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.972 per cent.

Commodities

Gold gained 1.1 per cent to US$1,349.04 an ounce, the highest in a year. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to US$49.11 a barrel. Copper sank 0.1 per cent to US$3.15 a pound, the first retreat in more than a week.

Asia

The Topix index rose 0.4 per cent at the close in Tokyo, while the Kospi index in South Korea was up 1.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 per cent as Chinese indexes fluctuated. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.4 per cent. — Bloomberg