Treasuries, gold rise as US stocks slip with oil

Prospective French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s pledge to take her country out of the common currency caused the euro to slump versus the dollar. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 6 — Treasuries rose with gold, while US and European equities slipped as a note of caution spread through global financial markets amid signs of growing political uncertainty in France and as investors await details from the Trump administration on promised pro-growth policies.

The euro slumped versus the dollar and the region’s bonds advanced after prospective French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen unveiled a pledge to take her country out of the common currency. Gold surged to the highest since November, while 10-year Treasury yields touched a two-week low. The S&P 500 Index slipped as investors eyed corporate results amid a week light on economic data.

The risk-off mood that prevailed today came after data showing disappointing wage growth in the US fuelled speculation the Federal Reserve won’t rush to raise rates. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi testified that monetary support is still needed for inflation to pick up. Traders are assigning greater risk premiums to European countries where anti-establishment movements are gaining traction ahead of elections.

What’s coming up in the markets:

After Germany, industrial output data is coming this week from Spanish, Italian and French factories that should show their contribution to euro-area expansion in December. In the UK, industrial activity may have moderated. European banks including Societe Generale SA and UniCredit SpA report this week, and Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc will be among those delivering health-care earnings. Globally, watch out for numbers from BP Plc, SoftBank Group, the Walt Disney Co, Twitter Inc and the Coca-Cola Co. The UK House of Commons will complete its debate on the Article 50 bill today, the triggering of which will start the process of leaving the European Union.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.3 per cent as of 9:49 a.m. in New York, while the euro headed for its steepest fall versus the greenback since Jan. 26. The euro weakened 0.6 per cent to US$1.0722.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped four basis points to 2.43 per cent. The yield difference between French and German 10-year bonds jumped to 72 basis points.

Commodities

Oil fell 0.1 per cent in New York to US$53.77 per barrel after US drillers boosted rig count to the most since October 2015, according to Baker Hughes Inc. Gold advanced for a third day, climbing 0.8 per cent to US$1,229.57 an ounce, the highest since November. Nickel climbed after the Philippines reiterated plans to shutter mines, while copper rose amid the prospect of a strike in Chile.

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, following the Stoxx Europe 600 Index lower. — Bloomberg