TRC Synergy subsidiary sells Melbourne land for RM32.16m

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Trc Synergy Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, TRC (Aust) Pty Ltd (TRCA) , is selling a 3,621 square metres land located in Melbourne, Australia for A$9.66 million or about RM32.16 million.

TRCA inked an agreement with Forza 588 Swan Street Pty Ltd for the proposed land sale on July 14, Trc Synergy said in its filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the proceeds are expected to be utilised for impending development activities by TRCA and to finance payment of bank borrowings, working capital, as well as land related expenses.

The disposal also allows TRCA to capitalise the potential value of its landbank and give financial support for imminent development activities in Australia. — Bernama