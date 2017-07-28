Traveloka said to be valued at US$2b after Expedia deal

Traveloka App users get additional discounts for hotel stays that are exclusive to the app.JAKARTA, July 28 — Traveloka Holding Ltd raised US$400 million (RM1.7 billion) in a funding round led by Expedia Inc that conferred a US$2 billion valuation on Indonesia’s largest online travel startup, a person familiar with the matter said.

The person asked not to be identified discussing private information. Expedia said it was contributing US$350 million to Traveloka’s financing round, a major investment into a five-year-old startup backed by China’s JD.com Inc, Sequoia Capital, East Ventures and Hillhouse Capital.

That brought the total amount the company has raised in the last two rounds in the past year to US$500 million, Expedia said. Traveloka representatives weren’t immediately available for comment.

The Information first reported on its valuation.

Jakarta-based Traveloka is capitalising on Southeast Asia’s online boom.

The region of more than 600 million is home to an online travel market predicted to quadruple to US$90 billion by 2025, according to a report by Google and Temasek Holdings Pte.

“Traveloka is the clear online travel leader in Indonesia, and is expanding aggressively throughout Southeast Asia,” Expedia chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in its statement. — Bloomberg