Trades restart on Indonesia’s main stock exchange after halt

Indonesian traders walk in front of an Indonesia Stock Exchange board in Jakarta, June 12, 2013. ― Reuters picJAKARTA, July 10 — Stock trading restarted in Indonesia, after a technical snag had caused a halt on the country’s main market.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange had imposed a trading freeze at 9.34am in Jakarta because of an issue in its market information distribution system, it said in a statement.

The exchange’s website, which usually posts data on a 10-minute delay, showed the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index rising 0.02 per cent to 5,815.940 at 10.42am local time. It was unclear if any trading had occurred prior to the halt of the US$472 billion (RM2.03 trillion) equity market, South-east Asia’s second biggest.

“The problem started at the very open,” said Andrew Clarke, director of trading at Mirabaud Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong. Despite the issues, volume probably won’t be affected too much because the region is “generally sleepy” on a Monday morning, he said.

The Indonesian exchange suffered a glitch in August 2012, delaying trading after almost a third of its members failed to connect to the bourse’s system. In 2009, stocks were halted for an hour after a cable used for sending transaction data malfunctioned. The year before, trading was delayed because of an internal network problem.

The bourse will maintain its normal closing time of 4pm, followed by a 15-minute post-trading period, today, it said in a statement on its website. — Bloomberg