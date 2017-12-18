Traders whipsawed as Gujarat poll spurs early Sensex slump

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. A close election race in Gujarat from initial results sends the Sensex plunging December 18, 2017. — Reuters picMUMBAI, Dec 18 — Indian assets were volatile in early trading as initial results from the Gujarat elections showed a close race, ruffling financial markets which were bracing for a easy win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 2.6 per cent as trading began, before clawing back all of those losses by 10am in Mumbai as Modi’s party gained ground. The rupee weakened 0.3 per cent against the US dollar as a measure of the currency’s volatility headed toward a seven-week high. The yield on 10-year government bonds climbed three basis points to 7.16 per cent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 101 seats and the Congress in 79, as per Republic television channel.

“Volatility will remain high today as election trends fluctuate rapidly,” Nischal Maheshwari, head of institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities Ltd., said by phone. “If BJP forms the government in Gujarat with slim majority it may be taken negatively. We advise investors to be cautious and wait for final results to come.” — Bloomberg