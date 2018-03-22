Trade jitters send European shares to two-week low

LONDON, March 22 — Concerns around trade tariffs sent European shares tumbling to a two-week low today as the US prepared to announce hefty tariffs on Chinese imports.

US President Trump is expected to sign a presidential memorandum on tariffs targeting US$60 billion (RM234 billion) of Chinese imports, at 1630 GMT.

Investors were also eyeing a European Council meeting, with the European Union aiming to secure an exemption from US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports set to come into force on Friday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 per cent by 0825 GMT, while Germany’s exporter- and industrials-heavy DAX fell 0.5 per cent.

Tech stocks were the worst hit, down 1 per cent as tariffs on China were expected to target the high-tech sector.

Investors were also awaiting the Bank of England’s rate decision and policy meeting after the US Fed surprised market watchers with less hawkish rate guidance.

Bank stocks, which benefit from a stronger pace of rate hikes, slipped, with HSBC, ING and UBS among top fallers

Earnings and merger developments continued to drive European stocks.

Reckitt Benckiser shares shone, jumping 6 per cent after the British consumer products firm pulled out of the bidding for Pfizer’s consumer health unit. The move reflected relief in the market that Reckitt would avoid over-levering or issuing shares for the acquisition.

GlaxoSmithKline, now seen as having a better chance of buying the Pfizer business, declined 1 per cent.

The world’s no.2 cement maker Heidelberg Cement fell 1.8 per cent, one of the worst declines on the DAX, after its payout fell slightly short of analysts’ average expectations.

United Internet dropped 8.2 per cent to the bottom of the STOXX after its 2017 results. It was the worst-performing tech stock.

Shares in Svenska Handelsbanken tumbled 8.5 per cent as it traded ex-dividend. — Reuters