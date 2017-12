Tracking drops on Wall Street, Tokyo stocks open lower

A pedestrian looks at an electronic board displaying various countries' stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 21 — Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning, tracking drops on Wall Street as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.20 per cent or 44.97 points to 22,846.75 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.12 per cent or 2.18 points at 1,818.98. — AFP