Toshiba to invest in chip line without JV partner Western Digital

A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo July 31, 2012. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 3 — Toshiba Corp said this morning it would go ahead with the capital investment to build a memory chip production line without joint venture partner Western Digital Corp.

The Japanese company said it has increased the initial amount of capital investment in the Fab 6 production line to ¥195 billion (RM7.545 billion), up by ¥15 billion from its original estimate, because it is now going it alone.

In a statement, Toshiba said it had been in talks with Western Digital’s SanDisk about investment jointly in the chip production line but they have not been able to reach an agreement. — Reuters