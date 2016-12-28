Toshiba shares fall 20pc as nuclear unit faces writedown

TOKYO, Dec 28 ― Toshiba Corp fell by its daily limit after saying yesterday it may have to write down the value of an acquisition made by US unit Westinghouse Electric by billions of dollars.

The shares fell by 20 per cent to ¥311.6 by 9:31am. in Tokyo. The stock dropped 12 per cent yesterday after reports the company may book a loss of as much as ¥500 billion (RM19.3 billion). Toshiba issued a statement after the market closed yesterday saying that while the final writedown was yet to be determined, it would affect earnings.

The loss is related to a dispute over the value of a nuclear construction unit acquired by Westinghouse that was geared toward completing the newest generation of reactors at two US facilities. The projects, overseen by utilities Southern Co. and Scana Corp., are years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

Toshiba didn’t elaborate further in yesterday’s statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, other than to say that the writedown would exceed an initially anticipated amount of US$87 million, and would probably be in the billions. The increase in charges is related to project costs incurred by CB&I Stone & Webster, a nuclear construction and services company that was acquired by Westinghouse in January. ― Bloomberg