Toshiba reports long-delayed earnings, posts US$8.8b loss

Toshiba Corp president and chief executive officer Hisao Tanaka bows during a news conference after an opening ceremony of the company's Hydrogen Energy R&D Center in Tokyo, Japan, in this April 6, 2015 file photo. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 10 — Toshiba this morning met a deadline to report its long-delayed financial results, saying it lost around US$8.8 billion (RM37.74 billion) in its last fiscal year over its hard-hit US nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric.

The move by one of Japan’s best-known firms greatly reduces the chance its shares will be yanked from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. — AFP